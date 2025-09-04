Relief measures reviewed in Gujrat after rain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The commissioner visited low-lying areas of Gujrat, including Malhu Khokhar, to

review situation after heavy rainfall and urban flooding.

Deputy Commissioner Noorul Ain Qureshi briefed him on the relief measures

taken by the district administration.

She briefed that more than 500 millimeters of rainfall had been recorded, leading to water

accumulation in the city and adjoining areas. She said protective embankments had

been reinforced, trenches dug, and water diverted to safer passages to protect

residential areas.