Open Menu

Relief Measures Reviewed In Gujrat After Rain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Relief measures reviewed in Gujrat after rain

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The commissioner visited low-lying areas of Gujrat, including Malhu Khokhar, to

review situation after heavy rainfall and urban flooding.

Deputy Commissioner Noorul Ain Qureshi briefed him on the relief measures

taken by the district administration.

She briefed that more than 500 millimeters of rainfall had been recorded, leading to water

accumulation in the city and adjoining areas. She said protective embankments had

been reinforced, trenches dug, and water diverted to safer passages to protect

residential areas.

Recent Stories

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

1 hour ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

3 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

15 hours ago
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

15 hours ago
 Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

15 hours ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

15 hours ago
 PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

15 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

15 hours ago
 Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspire ..

Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan