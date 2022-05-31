Relief Minister attends open katchery at Mirali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Muhammad Iqbal Wazir Tuesday attended an open katchery in Mirali sub-division, in North Waziristan.

Open katchery was also attended by Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan, Shahid Ali Khan, District Police Officer Farhan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Daulat Khan Asir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Mir Ali Zaid Safi, Heads of all line departments, and elders of Atmanzai tribe.

On the occasion, tribal elders Malik Gul Saleh Jan, Malik Wakil Khan, Malik Akbar Khan, Malik Riaz, youth representatives and business community highlighted issues of Mirali sub-division including the upgradation of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mirali, Bazaar Compensation, Tehsil Road, Haiderkhel Road Resettlement, Water Supply Schemes, Girls Degree College, University and other requirements presented.

Addressing the katchery, Minister for Relief and Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan assured efforts to resolve issues of tribesmen. He directed to address issues of people within stipulated time and added that energies would be focused to solve problems of tribal people with their consultation.