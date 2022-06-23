Relief minister hands over relief items to Afghan authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Following instructions of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan and Chief Secretary, Dr Shahzad Bangash, Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Iqbal Wazir Thursday handed over five truckloads of relief items to Afghan authorities.

The relief items including tents, kitchen sets and mattresses were handed over to Afghan authorities for assistance of earthquake affectees. Other relief items, medicines and medical teams would soon be dispatched to help out Afghan people.

It is pertinent to mention here that the district administration is providing assistance in easy movement of pedestrians, and in shifting of the injured to DHQ Miranshah for which six ambulances have been placed at Ghulam Khan Hospital.