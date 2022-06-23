UrduPoint.com

Relief Minister Hands Over Relief Items To Afghan Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Relief minister hands over relief items to Afghan authorities

Following instructions of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan and Chief Secretary, Dr Shahzad Bangash, Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Iqbal Wazir Thursday handed over five truckloads of relief items to Afghan authorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Following instructions of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan and Chief Secretary, Dr Shahzad Bangash, Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Iqbal Wazir Thursday handed over five truckloads of relief items to Afghan authorities.

The relief items including tents, kitchen sets and mattresses were handed over to Afghan authorities for assistance of earthquake affectees. Other relief items, medicines and medical teams would soon be dispatched to help out Afghan people.

It is pertinent to mention here that the district administration is providing assistance in easy movement of pedestrians, and in shifting of the injured to DHQ Miranshah for which six ambulances have been placed at Ghulam Khan Hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Earthquake Chief Minister Miranshah

Recent Stories

PPMA demands increase in medicine prices by 25 per ..

PPMA demands increase in medicine prices by 25 per cent

11 minutes ago
 Rabbani for joint parliamentary session to discuss ..

Rabbani for joint parliamentary session to discuss talks with TTP

7 minutes ago
 PPP demands forensic audit of Stanford report on E ..

PPP demands forensic audit of Stanford report on Ehsaas programme

7 minutes ago
 SMA starts tree plantation drive

SMA starts tree plantation drive

7 minutes ago
 Miftah directs ministries to prepare proposals for ..

Miftah directs ministries to prepare proposals for targeted subsidy

16 minutes ago
 French court convicts 8 for stealing Banksy from P ..

French court convicts 8 for stealing Banksy from Paris attack site

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.