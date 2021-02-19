MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Financial assistance cheques of up to Rs. 10 millions were distributed among heirs of deceased employees of Pakistan Horticultural Authority (PHA) here on Friday.

Speaking to an auspicious ceremony, DG Syed Shafqat Raza said employees were asset of the organisation, with no negligence tolerated in the way to help out their dependents.

Shifting focus to improve green environment across the city, Shafqat Raza informed that series of shady trees would be nurtured at green belts spreading across the town.

He said PHA had a plan to adorn place spreading from BCG chowk to Bahwalpur bypass with 290 ready trees of alstonia and terminalia.

He said about 600 ready trees were already planned to be planted at start of the next month March, for it was quite suitable time to hold plantation drive.