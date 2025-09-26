Relief, not politics, must be priority after floods, says PPP’s Ali Qasim Gilani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Member of the National Assembly Ali Qasim Gilani has stressed that, in the wake of devastating floods, the priority should be relief and rehabilitation rather than political differences.

Addressing a press conference at the Multan Press Club, he said that collaborative policymaking between Federal and provincial governments was the only sustainable way forward to provide lasting solutions for the people of South Punjab. He noted that all four tehsils of Multan had been severely affected, with Jalalpur Pirwala among the hardest hit, and urged the federal government to accelerate assistance for flood-affected areas. He also underlined the urgent need to take decisions on the construction of dams to safeguard future generations.

“This is not about politics, but humanity,” Gilani remarked, adding that the PPP stands with the federal government in its efforts to serve the people. He pointed out that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had been present on the ground with affected communities, and pledged that the party would continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people.

Commenting on recent statements from the Punjab government, he said these appeared to be based on miscommunication, and emphasized that the PPP was working in partnership with provincial authorities. He praised Punjab’s ongoing relief efforts, while highlighting the active role played by PPP parliamentarians, provincial lawmakers, and workers in providing tents, food supplies, and other essential support.

Recalling PPP’s contribution to the development of South Punjab, Gilani cited projects such as the Multan-Faisalabad Motorway, Multan International Airport, new health facilities, and flood banks initiated during the party’s tenure.

He reiterated PPP’s four-point demand to the federal government: immediate declaration of an agriculture emergency, waiver of electricity bills in flood-hit areas, financial support for affected families through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) with Rs25,000 per family, and a comprehensive rehabilitation plan for nearly 400,000 displaced families.

He explained that the demand for BISP support was not political, but about ensuring dignity and urgent assistance for women who had lost everything. “No other programme matches BISP in terms of outreach and impact,” he said.

The PPP leader also paid tribute to the Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122, police, NGOs, and volunteers for their swift response during the floods and their continued rehabilitation work. Responding to questions, he said technical committees and experts, not politics, should decide on sensitive issues such as dam construction.

Gilani expressed optimism about PPP’s growing strength in South Punjab and its electoral prospects in the upcoming elections. He also noted that President Asif Ali Zardari had always regarded Maryam Nawaz with paternal respect, underscoring PPP’s commitment to political harmony in the larger national interest.

Senior PPP South Punjab leaders, including Vice President Khawaja Rizwan Alam, City President Malik Naseem Labar, District General Secretary Rao Sajid Ali, City General Secretary A.D. Baloch, Ticket Holder Rana Sajjad Hussain, City Secretary Information Khawaja Imran, and District Secretary Information Chaudhry Yaseen, were also present on the occasion.