Relief Of Rs 80m Provided To 88 Complainants By Punjab Ombudsman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) After effective actions of the Office of the Punjab Ombudsman, dues were cleared for 88 complainants, and over 137 kanals of government land were reclaimed, providing a total relief of around 80 million rupees.
According to a spokesman for the office, the Punjab Ombudsman’s office received complaints from 88 complainants across the province, who had been facing delays in the payment of their outstanding grants, pensions, and financial aid. Upon prompt directives from the Ombudsman’s office, relevant departments ensured payments totaling approximately 24.6 million rupees to the complainants.
These dues included 6.5 million rupees across 25 cases for farewell, death, and marriage grants; over 8.
6 million rupees in 12 pending dues cases; over 4.3 million rupees in 4 family pension cases; and more than 2.1 million rupees in 41 educational scholarship cases. Additionally, 2.5 million rupees were paid in a monthly financial aid case, 3 million rupees for a group insurance claim, and 283,000 rupees for 4 GP fund cases.
Furthermore, 8 complainants reported land encroachment and unauthorized occupation of public pathways. Acting on the Ombudsman’s instructions, authorities successfully retrieved a total of 137 kanals and 6 marlas of government land valued at over 55.5 million rupees. The complainants expressed their gratitude for the timely action and effective resolution provided by the Punjab Ombudsman’s office.
Recent Stories
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt. envisions new era of economic, cultural revival for country: Musadik Malik2 minutes ago
-
Arora’s message on Iqbal Day2 minutes ago
-
9th Thal Jeep rally: Nadir Magsi dominates in qualifying round2 minutes ago
-
10 dead, 1497 injured in 1375 RTCs in Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Iqbal’s vision for Islamic renaissance marked at BZU3 minutes ago
-
Hoax caller arrested12 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah pays glowing tribute to Allama Iqbal12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for intensifying anti-smog measures12 minutes ago
-
Senate body calls for briefing from head of Digital Forensics Lab to examine electronic device secur ..12 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel says PPP understands pain of flood victims, housing project is more than a project12 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken to protect expatriates' rights, address their issues: Acting President12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi visits PSPA, emphasizes for expanding social welfare programs12 minutes ago