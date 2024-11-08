Open Menu

Relief Of Rs 80m Provided To 88 Complainants By Punjab Ombudsman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) After effective actions of the Office of the Punjab Ombudsman, dues were cleared for 88 complainants, and over 137 kanals of government land were reclaimed, providing a total relief of around 80 million rupees.

According to a spokesman for the office, the Punjab Ombudsman’s office received complaints from 88 complainants across the province, who had been facing delays in the payment of their outstanding grants, pensions, and financial aid. Upon prompt directives from the Ombudsman’s office, relevant departments ensured payments totaling approximately 24.6 million rupees to the complainants.

These dues included 6.5 million rupees across 25 cases for farewell, death, and marriage grants; over 8.

6 million rupees in 12 pending dues cases; over 4.3 million rupees in 4 family pension cases; and more than 2.1 million rupees in 41 educational scholarship cases. Additionally, 2.5 million rupees were paid in a monthly financial aid case, 3 million rupees for a group insurance claim, and 283,000 rupees for 4 GP fund cases.

Furthermore, 8 complainants reported land encroachment and unauthorized occupation of public pathways. Acting on the Ombudsman’s instructions, authorities successfully retrieved a total of 137 kanals and 6 marlas of government land valued at over 55.5 million rupees. The complainants expressed their gratitude for the timely action and effective resolution provided by the Punjab Ombudsman’s office.

