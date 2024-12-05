Relief On The Horizon: Serena Chowk Interchange Construction In Full Swing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Federal capital residents can look forward to a significant improvement in traffic flow as work on the Serena Chowk and Convention Centre Chowk Interchange project progresses steadily.
Designed to tackle the city’s notorious congestion hotspots, the project is making visible strides, with various aspects of construction advancing at pace.
According to a CDA official, on Suhrawardy Road, piling and concrete work were underway, laying a strong foundation for future development.
Simultaneously, efforts to widen roads and enhance the sub-grade structure on Kashmir Highway were in progress, aimed at accommodating increasing traffic volumes and ensuring smoother vehicular movement.
He said key infrastructure elements, including box culverts and retaining walls, were also being constructed. The girder yard, a vital component of the interchange, is nearing readiness with completed girders prepared for installation.
The official have assured residents that the project is on schedule, promising a transformative upgrade to Islamabad’s traffic system.
With dedicated efforts from engineers and workers, the Serena Chowk Interchange will become a game-changer for commuters, reducing delays and elevating the city’s infrastructure to new standards.
