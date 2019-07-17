UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Relief Operation Center' Set Up For Victims Of Neelum Valley: NDMA Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:16 PM

'Relief operation center' set up for victims of Neelum Valley: NDMA Chairman

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has established National Emergency Operations Center for effective monitoring and coordination of the ongoing relief operation for the victims of Neelum Valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has established National Emergency Operations Center for effective monitoring and coordination of the ongoing relief operation for the victims of Neelum Valley.

Talking to PTVnews, Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal said the operation center will immediately respond to the rains-affected people across the AJK and will coordinate between the flood affected people and concerned officials in order to provide relief to them instantly.

The rescue and relief operations by NDMA in the flood-affected area in full swing, he added.

The Federal government was well aware of the problems of rain-hit victims of Neelum Valley and would continue efforts till their complete rehabilitation and resettlement, he said.

He said NDMA had dispatched almost 800 family tents, medicine, food packets and other essential items to the area, which have been severely hit by rains.

He said that all the relief activities were being carried out on the special directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He further explained, at least 27 people were missing and 150 people got injured as a result of current rain spell in AJK.

He said that federal government is fully supporting the efforts of NDMA to help the flood-stricken people.

To a question, he appreciated that Pak Army also present in the calamity-hit areas to help rescue the people.

Muhammad Afzal said, he personally monitored the relief and rehabilitation work in flood hit areas of AJK.

He urged the need to create awareness among the people to sensitize the dangers during the monsoon season.

He said that the government was supplying food and providing shelter to the affected people.

Related Topics

Injured Imran Khan Prime Minister Army Flood Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family All Government Rains

Recent Stories

PASSD to establish Khokas, tea shops,newspapers st ..

32 seconds ago

Russia's New Piranha Submarine to Be Equipped With ..

33 seconds ago

US Diverts $40Mln in Central America Humanitarian ..

35 seconds ago

Decision taken to build a trauma centre in Samli S ..

2 minutes ago

Sudan protesters, army rulers ink power sharing de ..

2 minutes ago

Higher education's students to get admissions in A ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.