'Relief operation center' set up for victims of Neelum Valley: NDMA Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has established National Emergency Operations Center for effective monitoring and coordination of the ongoing relief operation for the victims of Neelum Valley.

Talking to PTVnews, Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal said the operation center will immediately respond to the rains-affected people across the AJK and will coordinate between the flood affected people and concerned officials in order to provide relief to them instantly.

The rescue and relief operations by NDMA in the flood-affected area in full swing, he added.

The Federal government was well aware of the problems of rain-hit victims of Neelum Valley and would continue efforts till their complete rehabilitation and resettlement, he said.

He said NDMA had dispatched almost 800 family tents, medicine, food packets and other essential items to the area, which have been severely hit by rains.

He said that all the relief activities were being carried out on the special directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He further explained, at least 27 people were missing and 150 people got injured as a result of current rain spell in AJK.

He said that federal government is fully supporting the efforts of NDMA to help the flood-stricken people.

To a question, he appreciated that Pak Army also present in the calamity-hit areas to help rescue the people.

Muhammad Afzal said, he personally monitored the relief and rehabilitation work in flood hit areas of AJK.

He urged the need to create awareness among the people to sensitize the dangers during the monsoon season.

He said that the government was supplying food and providing shelter to the affected people.