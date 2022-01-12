Relief operation continued in rain affected areas of Balochistan under Pak Army & other forces: Langu

Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force, NDMA Coast Guard, FC, Balochistan and the provincial government are engaged in relief operation in the districts affected by snow and heavy rain in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force, NDMA Coast Guard, FC, Balochistan and the provincial government are engaged in relief operation in the districts affected by snow and heavy rain in Balochistan.

According to Provincial Adviser for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu, all the national highways have been cleared and the aviation wings of the Armed Forces are always engaged in delivering relief goods to the victims.

On the other hand, the official of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) told that relief supplies are being delivered by NDMA to the affected areas by Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy aircraft in the affected areas through helicopters where communications systems were disconnected by torrential rain. Relief supplies included tents, rations, blankets, gas cylinders and other daily necessities, he said.

He said free medical camps have also been set up by the Armed Forces in all the affected areas in view of the rainy and cold weather situation saying that the operation of water taking out from rain affected houses was completed in Gwadar.

He said now operation was being continued in Pasni area and rain accumulations water would be drained soon from the area.

The survey of losses of the houses affected by floods and snowfall in the northern areas including Ziarat, Harnai, Kan Mehtarzai, Khanozai, Qila Abdullah, Sanjawi, Kanchoghi and Pak-Afghan border town Chaman are being continued under the supervision of Federal and provincial government, he said.

The official said that in all the districts affected by the snowfall and heavy rains in Balochistan, our Armed Forces are working with determination to help the affected families.

All the facilities are being provided to the victims in a timely manner through the relief operation, he noted.