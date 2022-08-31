UrduPoint.com

Relief Operation For Flood Victims To Continue Till Complete Rehabilitation

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SHC) department, Dr Akhtar Malik stated that relief operation for flood-stricken masses would continue till their complete rehabilitation.

During his visit DG Khan to review relief operation here on Wednesday, Dr Akhtar Malik said that Punjab Chief Minister, Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, was supervising the relief activities personally in the flood-hit areas of South Punjab.

He inspected mobile health unit and fixed relief camp at airport road and took stock of the medical and other activities being carried out.

The minister expressed displeasure on absence of female medical office at Dharama mobile unit and directed CEO DHA, Dr Attiq Ur Rehman to ensure presence of doctor round the clock in the unit.

He checked medicines and dry ration stock at Rural Health Centre (RHC) Sarwar Wali ware house.

Mr Malik ordered P&SHC dept to give access to P&SHC South Punjab to all online dashboards for effective monitoring of medicines and other services in the flooded areas.

The minister also checked the meal standard being provided to flood victims and asked from them about other services extended to them.

Earlier, Special Secretary, Saleha Saeed and Secretary P&SHC South Punjab, Muhammad Iqbal briefed the minister about district govt had established 68 medical relief camps in Rajanpur and 48 in DG Khan.

They said that the victims were getting emergency and other medicines in the camps.

