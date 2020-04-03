Relief operation for white collars launched

Relief operations funded by Youth Education and Sports Welfare Society have been launched in Rawalpindi for assistance to white collars segment of the society

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Relief operations funded by Youth education and Sports Welfare Society have been launched in Rawalpindi for assistance to white collars segment of the society.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) Anwarul Haq inaugurated the campaign by filling out the volunteer's membership form.

In this regard, President of the organization Zahid Awan and senior member Farhad Khan called on Deputy Commissioner and apprised him about the relief activities of the organization.

They said that the purpose of this Relief Operations was to support journalists, artists, players, media workers, sports officials, small shopkeepers, mechanics and other low-income people.

Zahid Awan informed that a relief camp has been established on Murree road and for financial assistance, the needy people should send their name, mobile number, ID card number and address through SMS on 03111937786.