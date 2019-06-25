UrduPoint.com
Relief Operation In Flood-hit Areas Continue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:56 PM

Relief operation for the flood victims is continuing in all flood-hit areas of Jhang and Athara Hazari tehsils

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Relief operation for the flood victims is continuing in all flood-hit areas of Jhang and Athara Hazari tehsils.

Rescue 1122, livestock, health and other departments have set up relief camps in flood hit areas.

Deputy Commissioner Jhang directed all officials concerned to report him on daily basis about the relief operation in flood-hit areas.

Moreover, survey of standing crops which were devastated by floodwater has been launched to give compensation to the flood victims.

The DC said that relief operation must be extended to all flood affected areas.

