Relief operation in flood-hit areas of Balochistan in full swing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Balochistan continued relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-affected areas of the province, said a handout on Saturday.

Inter Services Public Relations Balochistan chapter said "Pak Army along with the civil administration is carrying out relief activities in the calamity-stricken areas of Balochistan.

While giving details of the ongoing relief operation, it said that as many as 13 relief camps are working in the flood- affected areas of Kohlu, Bolan, Sibi, Dera Murad Jamali, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, Sohabatpur and Jhal Magsi districts where 138,878 flood-hit people were provided with cooked food along with other facilities.

During the last 24 hours, as many as 2,378 ration packets, 26,076 water bottles, 4,712 kilogram edibles including tea leaves, oil, rice and sugar, blankets, mosquito nets, warm clothes and hygiene kits were distributed in Bolan, Sibi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Awaran, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, Jhal Magsi and Sahabatpur districts.

Under the supervision of Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan, 6 collection points were also established in Quetta for the relief of flood victims so that timely assistance can be provided to the deserving people.

"A total of 47 free medical camps were organized by Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, PDMA and welfare organizations during the last 24 hours to control epidemics and other diseases in the flood-affected districts, in which 3,098 patients were treated,