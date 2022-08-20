Relief operation in full swing in flood-hit Kohlu distt, says DC

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu district, Qurban Ali Magsi on Saturday said that rain and floods have caused massive destruction in Kohlu, however relief and rehabilitation efforts were being made to mitigate the losses incurred to men and treasure

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohlu district, Qurban Ali Magsi on Saturday said that rain and floods have caused massive destruction in Kohlu, however relief and rehabilitation efforts were being made to mitigate the losses incurred to men and treasure.

While briefing media about the ongoing relief operation on Saturday, DC Kohlu said "Relief activities are going on in the affected areas by the district administration as relief camps have been set up at two different places for flood-affected families." "District administration is providing cooked food and clean water to the flood victims," he said adding that 18 teams of the Levies Force and Frontier Corps have been formed, while an emergency flood control room has separately been set up in the Levis line.

" The health department has established 7 free medical camps in different areas of the district while as many as 11 veterinary camps have also been established in areas affected by rains and floods by the Livestock Department.

DC Kohlu recalled that it has been raining continuously for 7 days, which has badly affected the district.

About the losses caused by rains and floods, he said three villages have been completely damaged by floods.

The calamity so far left a total of nine people dead and 24 injured in Kohlu while it destroyed some 865 houses completely and 2000 houses partially.

"3500 cattle have been washed away in flash floods, '' the Deputy Commissioner added..