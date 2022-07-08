UrduPoint.com

Relief Operation In Rain Affected Areas Of Quetta In Progress: Jabbar Baloch

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2022 | 11:06 PM

Administrator of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) Jabbar Baloch on Friday said that relief operation in rain affected areas of Quetta was in progress in a good manner

He said that choked drains had been cleaned in Killi Sabozai and Shabo areas of Quetta besides improving the sanitary situation in the rain affected areas.

He expressed these views while visiting Killi Shabuzai and Shabu areas.

He said that in compliance with the directives of the provincial government, rescue and relief operations were in progress in rain-affected areas of district Quetta.

He said that the Balochistan government and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had already declared Quetta as calamity-hit area, therefore, concrete measures were being adopted for the rehabilitation of the rain affected people.

On the occasion, the central leader of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) MPA Ahmed Nawaz Baloch, Chief Sanitation Officer, QMC, Anwar Lehri, Naveed Baloch, and elders of the area were also present.

