Relief operation in rain-hit areas of Balochistan in full swing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Relief operation in the flood-stricken areas of Balochistan province is in full swing, said a handout issued by the Directorate of Public Relations here on Friday.

Handout said that through Balochistan government's M1-17 helicopter a total of 16 hundred kilograms of ration, 250 kilograms of medicines and 300 liters of drinking water were delivered to the flood affectees in Gajan area of Jhal Magsi district.

"A seriously ill patient with his attendant was transferred to Quetta by helicopter," it further said that air relief activities will continue in other affected areas as well.

Jhal Magsi district is one of the most affected districts of Balochistan. Lasbela, Khuzdar, and Bolan are also among worst hit areas where torrential rains and floods have caused colossal loss to the human settlements inundating dozens of villages, destroying the road infrastructure and dams.

Over 30 people have lost their lives in rain-related mishaps during the last three days while the total number of people who died during the monsoon rains is 111.

Provincial government, district administration, PDMA, NDMA, Pak Army and Frontier Corps were engaged in rescue and relief operations in catastrophe-hit districts of the province.

The World Health Organization has also dispatched tents, medicines and other items for the flood affectees.

However, the scale of calamity is so huge that the relief operation carried out in the flood-hit areas seems insufficient as a large number of people are still waiting to be rescued.