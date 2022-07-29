UrduPoint.com

Relief Operation In Rain-hit Areas Of Balochistan In Full Swing

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Relief operation in rain-hit areas of Balochistan in full swing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Relief operation in the flood-stricken areas of Balochistan province is in full swing, said a handout issued by the Directorate of Public Relations here on Friday.

Handout said that through Balochistan government's M1-17 helicopter a total of 16 hundred kilograms of ration, 250 kilograms of medicines and 300 liters of drinking water were delivered to the flood affectees in Gajan area of Jhal Magsi district.

"A seriously ill patient with his attendant was transferred to Quetta by helicopter," it further said that air relief activities will continue in other affected areas as well.

Jhal Magsi district is one of the most affected districts of Balochistan. Lasbela, Khuzdar, and Bolan are also among worst hit areas where torrential rains and floods have caused colossal loss to the human settlements inundating dozens of villages, destroying the road infrastructure and dams.

Over 30 people have lost their lives in rain-related mishaps during the last three days while the total number of people who died during the monsoon rains is 111.

Provincial government, district administration, PDMA, NDMA, Pak Army and Frontier Corps were engaged in rescue and relief operations in catastrophe-hit districts of the province.

The World Health Organization has also dispatched tents, medicines and other items for the flood affectees.

However, the scale of calamity is so huge that the relief operation carried out in the flood-hit areas seems insufficient as a large number of people are still waiting to be rescued.

Related Topics

Balochistan World Quetta Army Flood Water Road Died Bolan Khuzdar Lasbela Government Rains

Recent Stories

RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed ..

RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed on Time: Imran Khan

9 minutes ago
 FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles o ..

FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles of SCO

20 minutes ago
 PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th July 2022

4 hours ago
 UNGA declares access to clean, healthy environment ..

UNGA declares access to clean, healthy environment a human right; Pakistan expla ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.