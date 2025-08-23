Open Menu

Relief Operation Launched By LPP For Flood Victims In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 12:30 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) A relief operation has been initiated by the Lodhran Pilot Project(LPP) under the instructions of Jahangir Khan Tareen to support the recovery of communities affected by recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson,Jahangir Khan Tareen has announced PKR 50 million in aid for the flood-affected families.

The Lodhran Pilot Project was actively distributing essential supplies,including rations,medicines,food,blankets, bedding and kitchen sets to affected families in Bunir,Bajaur,Swabi and Swat.

Relief operation by LPP will provide relief goods to over 5000 families.

In his statement,Jahangir Khan Tareen said,“No effort will be spared in assisting our flood-affected brothers and sisters.In this time of hardship,I stand with them fully.Supporting flood-affected Pakistanis requires a joint national effort, and everyone must play their part in aiding recovery.”

The initiative reflects a strong commitment to immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation for communities devastated by natural disasters.

