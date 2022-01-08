UrduPoint.com

Relief Operation Starts To Mobilize All Kind Of Assistance To Victims: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Relief Operation starts to mobilize all kind of assistance to victims: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Relief Department and its subsidiaries are engaged in relief operations, Minister for Relief Iqbal Wazir told media men here on Saturday.

He said, as per the direction of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Rescue 1122, Civil Defense and district administration were mobilized for all kinds of assistance to people during the rain and heavy snowfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PDMA control room was active 24/7 with relief operations was underway across the province to clear roads, Iqbal Wazir said.

Roads closed due to snowfall in North Waziristan had been restored, Iqbal Wazir said, adding, "Relief operations are also underway in Ghulam Khan Border.""I am visiting Ghulam Khan Border and supervising self-help operations there," Iqbal Wazir added. Tourists were urged to be careful and strictly follow the instructions issued by the district administration, Iqbal Wazir said.

Related Topics

North Waziristan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Border Rescue 1122 Media All

Recent Stories

FM will undertake four-day official visit to Roman ..

FM will undertake four-day official visit to Romania, Spain tomorrow

54 minutes ago
 Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid h ..

Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid heavy snowfall

1 hour ago
 Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Sum ..

Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon - Kre ..

1 hour ago
 Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid ..

Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid Attacks on Journalists in Kaz ..

1 hour ago
 FESCO issues shutdown notice

FESCO issues shutdown notice

1 hour ago
 Bahria University Lahore campus holds 2nd convocat ..

Bahria University Lahore campus holds 2nd convocation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.