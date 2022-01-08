Relief Operation starts to mobilize all kind of assistance to victims: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Relief Department and its subsidiaries are engaged in relief operations, Minister for Relief Iqbal Wazir told media men here on Saturday.

He said, as per the direction of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Rescue 1122, Civil Defense and district administration were mobilized for all kinds of assistance to people during the rain and heavy snowfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PDMA control room was active 24/7 with relief operations was underway across the province to clear roads, Iqbal Wazir said.

Roads closed due to snowfall in North Waziristan had been restored, Iqbal Wazir said, adding, "Relief operations are also underway in Ghulam Khan Border.""I am visiting Ghulam Khan Border and supervising self-help operations there," Iqbal Wazir added. Tourists were urged to be careful and strictly follow the instructions issued by the district administration, Iqbal Wazir said.