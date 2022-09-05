UrduPoint.com

Relief Operation Through Helicopters Continues In Bahrain

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Relief operation through helicopters continues in Bahrain

Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Abrar Wazir on Monday said that helicopters were being used for relief operation in upper areas of Malakand divisions especially in Bahrain which would continue till restoration of road links

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) ::Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Abrar Wazir on Monday said that helicopters were being used for relief operation in upper areas of Malakand divisions especially in Bahrain which would continue till restoration of road links.

During his visit to flood devastated areas of Bahrain and Madain to review the relief activities, he said that rescue operation had been completed in the upper areas and now helicopters were providing food and other necessary items to flood affectees in other areas.

He said that pragmatic measures were being taken for relief and rehabilitation of the affected people, adding that medical camps had also been set up at different places to provide health care.

He said that relief and resettlement would continue in phases, adding that the provincial government especially Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Commissioner Malakand and Deputy Commissioner Swat were extending all kinds of cooperation for flood affectees.

