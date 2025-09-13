Relief operation to continue until rehabilitation of flood victims: Rana Mashhood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government firmly believes in public service and will continue relief operations until the complete rehabilitation of flood victims.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz are working tirelessly, day and night, to ensure relief and assistance for the affected families.

He was addressing a ration distribution ceremony for flood victims organized by Court Kashmir Orphan Welfare Trust at Babu Sabu on Saturday. Rana Mashhood said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, her entire team, and government departments including WASA, WAPDA, Rescue 1122, and Civil Defence are fully mobilized to support victims. He noted that wherever floodwaters have receded, rehabilitation work has started immediately, while in areas still inundated, institutions are working to clear water and restore normalcy. The restoration of infrastructure, he added, is also being carried out on a fast track.

Rana Mashhood recalled that when floodwaters entered parts of Punjab, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and cabinet members personally visited the victims, shifted them to safer locations, established medical camps, and ensured the provision of doctors and free medicines.

He said that under the guidance of PML-N leadership, both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz are demonstrating their commitment to serving the people in this difficult hour. He also paid tribute to Punjab Police for maintaining excellent security arrangements in flood-affected areas.

He assured that the Federal government, in coordination with the Punjab government, will provide full compensation for the losses suffered by flood victims. At the same time, he emphasized that immediate needs are being addressed through ration packs, sufficient to support families for the next three to four weeks. “May Allah ease your difficulties, bless your children with a brighter future, and keep you safe. The government stands with you in both good and challenging times,” he remarked.

Rana Mashhood also extended gratitude to Chaudhry Akhtar and his team from Azad Kashmir for joining hands in relief efforts and supporting the flood victims in Punjab. He said this solidarity reflects the spirit of compassion and collective responsibility that is essential in overcoming such testing times.