Relief operation underway in flood affected areas: Commissioner

Commissioner Rakhshan division Saifullah Khaitran on Wednesday said the government is committed to extend all possible help to the people affected by the recent rains and floods

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan division Saifullah Khaitran on Wednesday said the government is committed to extend all possible help to the people affected by the recent rains and floods.

He made these remarks during a review meeting held here at the Commissioner office.

Officers of other relevant departments briefed the meeting about the ongoing relief operation in the affected areas of the Rakhshan division.

Commissioner Rakhshan expressing his satisfaction over the relief activities said that calamity-hit people will not be left alone in this testing time.

"It is a matter of satisfaction that due to timely measures put in place four-flood, the situation was well controlled," he added.

Saifullah Khatiran further said that rains caused massive destruction in Rakhshan division. However, connecting roads were restored and rescue and relief activities are in full swing in the affected areas.

"Instructions have been issued to all concerned departments and staff to use all available resources for ensuring maximum relief to the catastrophe-hit people," About the relief operation, he noted that tents, ration, dry food and other basic necessities have been distributed among the affected families.

"Measures are being taken on war-footings to meet the requirement of the affected people as we are in close coordination with DDMA to provide required items for the affectees," he maintained.