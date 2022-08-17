UrduPoint.com

Relief Operation Underway In Flood Affected Areas: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Relief operation underway in flood affected areas: Commissioner

Commissioner Rakhshan division Saifullah Khaitran on Wednesday said the government is committed to extend all possible help to the people affected by the recent rains and floods

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan division Saifullah Khaitran on Wednesday said the government is committed to extend all possible help to the people affected by the recent rains and floods.

He made these remarks during a review meeting held here at the Commissioner office.

Officers of other relevant departments briefed the meeting about the ongoing relief operation in the affected areas of the Rakhshan division.

Commissioner Rakhshan expressing his satisfaction over the relief activities said that calamity-hit people will not be left alone in this testing time.

"It is a matter of satisfaction that due to timely measures put in place four-flood, the situation was well controlled," he added.

Saifullah Khatiran further said that rains caused massive destruction in Rakhshan division. However, connecting roads were restored and rescue and relief activities are in full swing in the affected areas.

"Instructions have been issued to all concerned departments and staff to use all available resources for ensuring maximum relief to the catastrophe-hit people," About the relief operation, he noted that tents, ration, dry food and other basic necessities have been distributed among the affected families.

"Measures are being taken on war-footings to meet the requirement of the affected people as we are in close coordination with DDMA to provide required items for the affectees," he maintained.

Related Topics

All Government Rains

Recent Stories

LCCI urges foreign investors to make investment in ..

LCCI urges foreign investors to make investment in Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 Turkish Presidency Press Office Holds Discussion i ..

Turkish Presidency Press Office Holds Discussion in Paris to Promote UNSC Reform ..

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court disposed of plea to set up Af ..

Islamabad High Court disposed of plea to set up Afghan 'kachi basti' in the capi ..

1 minute ago
 UK to Pay Victims of Blood Transfusions $121,000 a ..

UK to Pay Victims of Blood Transfusions $121,000 as Compensation - Cabinet Offic ..

1 minute ago
 CS Balochistan for timely completion of developmen ..

CS Balochistan for timely completion of development projects in Quetta

1 minute ago
 Minister chairs jail reforms committee meeting

Minister chairs jail reforms committee meeting

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.