Relief Operations Accelerated In Torghar After Flood Damage

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2025 | 08:00 PM

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Torghar, Anwar Zeb Khan, has initiated relief and rehabilitation activities in the district to cope with the recent flood situation and provide immediate assistance to the affected population.

On Saturday, the DC chaired an emergency meeting attended by relevant district administration officials to review ongoing measures.

In line with his directives, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning), Ali Sher Khan Khalil, conducted a detailed inspection of flood-hit areas. He was accompanied by the XEN C&W, Assistant Commissioner Judbah, police personnel, Tehsildar Judbah, Girdawar, and other concerned staff members.

During the visit, the ADC ensured strict enforcement of Section 144 and inspected police check posts set up in the affected areas. He also visited riverbanks and houses inundated by floodwater to assess damage.

Excavators were deployed at points where landslides had cut off or blocked roads, to restore movement and facilitate the public.

The ADC and his team also reviewed the situation at local markets and Basic Health Units (BHUs) to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential goods and healthcare services. A survey of the flood-hit locations was carried out, including areas where mud and silt had accumulated.

Later, the ADC directed the attention of the XEN C&W towards damaged protective walls, bridges, culverts, roads, and drains so that necessary restoration work could be initiated.

The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to provide maximum relief and rehabilitation support to the affected communities and to ensure strict compliance with protective directives across the district.

