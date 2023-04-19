UrduPoint.com

Relief Operations Continue At Landslides Site In Torkham, 3 Injured Shifted To Hospital: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Relief operations continue at landslides site in Torkham, 3 injured shifted to hospital: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Relief and rescue operations continued on second day at the landslides site in Torkham containers terminal in Khyber district on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Abdul Nasir Khan told APP that three dead bodies were so far recovered by the rescue workers of different departments. He said that all the victims belonged to Afghanistan.

Abdul Nasir Khan said a major portion of Torkhum-Peshawar road was cleared from landslides, rocks and debris.

He said that three critically injured recovered from debris were shifted to Landi Kotal hospital.

He said a total of 12 people trapped in containers due to landslides were also recovered safely.

The Deputy Commissioner said that heavy machinery of different departments including the Engineering Wing of Pakistan Army, Peshawar Devolopment Authority and Rescue 1122 was taking part in the relief and rescue activities.

Besides district administration, he said that officers of the district police, Rescue 1122 and Pakistan Army were mointoring the relief operations. He said that relief operations would continue till retrieval of all containers and clearance of the route.

Normally, the terminal has a parking facility for 20 to 30 containers per day, he added.

