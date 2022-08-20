Relief operations continue in flood hit Shashkah valley

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Relief operation continued in flood hit Shashkah valley in Lower Chitral following imposition of emergency by the district administration.

Assistant Commissioner Darosh, Abdul Haq, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Kabir, officials of Rescue 1122, hospital staff and police were busy in relief operations at Shashkah Azirbaykanda.

The flash floods have reportedly killed at least five persons including a woman and 40 others were rescued.

Stand crops and orchards were also destroyed by the flash floods in flood hit villages and the people in remote areas were busy flushing out rain-water from their homes.