UrduPoint.com

Relief Operations Continue In Flood Hit Shashkah Valley

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Relief operations continue in flood hit Shashkah valley

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Relief operation continued in flood hit Shashkah valley in Lower Chitral following imposition of emergency by the district administration.

Assistant Commissioner Darosh, Abdul Haq, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Kabir, officials of Rescue 1122, hospital staff and police were busy in relief operations at Shashkah Azirbaykanda.

The flash floods have reportedly killed at least five persons including a woman and 40 others were rescued.

Stand crops and orchards were also destroyed by the flash floods in flood hit villages and the people in remote areas were busy flushing out rain-water from their homes.

Related Topics

Police Flood Chitral Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread J ..

Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread Joy!

17 minutes ago
 PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential ra ..

PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential rains in different parts of KP

2 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISP ..

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

2 hours ago
 "Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kin ..

"Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kinds of abuse with PTI leader

3 hours ago
 Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through ..

Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through dialogue: PM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.