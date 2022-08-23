UrduPoint.com

Relief Operations Continue In Floods Affected Areas Of Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Rehabilitation activities in 27 flood-affected districts of Balochistan were continued on war footings, official sources said on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Rehabilitation activities in 27 flood-affected districts of Balochistan were continued on war footings, official sources said on Tuesday.

The restoration work on the flood-affected Uthal Bela section of the National Highway 25, previously known as RCD highway, connecting Quetta to Karachi in the flood-affected Lasbela district, was in the final phase of completion.

On the special instructions of Major General Inayat Hussain and Brigadier Faisal of Pakistan Army's Special Security Division 44, under the supervision of the district administration, National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Department of Communications and Works (C&Ws), Engineer Arshad Masood Zehri is supervising the restoration works.

The engineers of the Department of C&Ws and other sectors are working day and night to restore the connecting roads adjacent to the National Highway at six places in Lasbela district. Efforts are on to restore the land connectivity of the flood-affected areas to the district headquarters Uthal.

Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Murad Khan Kasi met officials of Lasbela Chamber of Commerce, and The Hub Power Company (Hubco), who assured the district administration of providing machinery for rehabilitation works in flood-affected areas under CSR funds.

The district administration had started the restoration work on link roads in the flood-affected villages adjacent to Uthal with the machinery provided by the CSR Manager of Hubco.

