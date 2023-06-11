Relief operations in rains-storms hit areas accelerated in Lakki Marwat, Bannu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :The relief operations were accelerated in rains-storms hit areas of Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts where officials of the Rescue 1122, NDMA, PDMA, district administration and other institutions were busy providing assistance to the effectees.

Besides these institutions, the employees of local government, police and people on self help basis were also assisting the victims in removal of debris and wreckage of the damaged/collapsed structures.

The provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) said that at least 25 people died and 145 injured in rain-related incidents in Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Karak and Lakki Marwat where 69 houses were also partially damaged.

Out of total 25 deaths, at least 15 persons died and 100 injured besides 68 houses were partially damaged in Bannu.

Five people were killed and 42 others wounded in Lakki Marwat while four people died and one person injured in Karak. A child died and two people injured besides one house partially damaged in D I Khan.

The spokesman of Rescue 1122 said that all stations in the affected areas were busy in relief operations and shifted injured to hospitals.

Deputy Speaker, National Assembly, Zahid Akram Durrani here Sunday visited district headquarters hospital Bannu where he inquired after heath of injured.

He directed the hospital administration to provide best medical facilities to all the injured.

The Deputy Speaker said that 15 dead bodies and about 150 injured were brought to the hospital.

Later, talking to reporters, the Deputy Speaker National Assembly announced a huge compensation package for the victims of rains and storms incident.

He announced Rs1 million for heirs of each dead, Rs three lakh for each injured and Rs50,000 for minor wounded of the incident.

He said that Prime Minister have assured all out support and assistance to the rains and storms victims.

The Deputy Speaker said that he was in close contact with NDMA and PDMA. He said that Rs40 billion were released to Deputy Commissioner Bannu for relief and rehabilitation operations of the affectees.

He said revenue staff would collect data about demages at union and tehsil councils level so that no affectee could be deprived of compensation.