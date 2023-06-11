UrduPoint.com

Relief Operations In Storms-rains Hit Bannu, Lakki Marwat Accelerated

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Relief operations in storms-rains hit Bannu, Lakki Marwat accelerated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan while expressing grief and sorrow over the losses of humans and properties in rains and storms that hit Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts, directed the Chief Secretary and divisional administration to expedite relief operations in the affected areas by providing all-out support to the victims.

On the direction of the Chief Minister, a team of Provincial Ministers and the Chief Secretary is scheduled to visit the affected areas on Sunday to review relief operations there.

The Chief Minister said the victims' families would not be left alone in this hour of grief and tribulations.

He directed the officials of the health department to impose emergency in the affected areas' hospitals and provide the best treatment to the injured.

