Relief Operations In Swat Near Completion: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Commissioner Malakand Division Abid Wazir has announced that most of the relief and cleaning operations in the flood-affected areas of Swat have been completed. During a media briefing at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office Swat Saturday, the commissioner assured that compensation for damages will soon be provided under the provincial government’s policy. He praised the Pakistan Army and other government institutions for extending full support to the district administration in ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities.

On this occasion, the commissioner informed that surveys of property damages are underway, and a detailed report is expected to be finalized by Monday.

He assured that the district administration is fully prepared to deal with any upcoming rains or floods. Abid Wazir emphasized that the administration is working round the clock to facilitate the public and ensure the complete rehabilitation of flood victims.

The commissioner further highlighted that debris has been removed from most roads and streets, damaged houses are being rehabilitated, and medical camps have been set up in the affected areas to provide essential services. He added that the district administration, in collaboration with relevant departments and institutions, is working tirelessly to restore normalcy in the flood-affected areas.

