Relief operations started in rain affected districts: Sharjeel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Friday said that provincial government had started relief operations in all affected districts where unprecedented monsoon rains caused severe damages to infrastructure of cities and crops in rural areas.

The minister in a statement issued here said that Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Malir, Umerkot, Matiari, Badin, Thatta and Sujjawal districts have been badly affected by the recent monsoon spell.

He claimed that relief operations were underway in all the affected districts under supervision of members of the provincial cabinet while Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh was delivering tents and ration to the affected areas along with machinery for drainage.

On instructions of the Sindh Chief Minister, the government has immediately released Rs 3 million each to deputy commissioners of all the affected districts for relief operations, he said adding that district administration was also instructed to provide shelter to affected population in schools.

He said that the Sindh government would try its best to compensate the losses inflicted due to heavy monsoon rains as the CM Sindh has sought damage assessment report from all the divisional commissioners.

The affected families would also be provided financial assistance through Benazir Income Support Programme, he added.

Memon informed that Health and Local Government departments were also instructed to take necessary measures for preventing spread of gastroenteritis, malaria and dengue in the affected areas.