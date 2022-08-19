UrduPoint.com

Relief Operations Started In Rain Affected Districts: Sharjeel

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Relief operations started in rain affected districts: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Friday said that provincial government had started relief operations in all affected districts where unprecedented monsoon rains caused severe damages to infrastructure of cities and crops in rural areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Friday said that provincial government had started relief operations in all affected districts where unprecedented monsoon rains caused severe damages to infrastructure of cities and crops in rural areas.

The minister in a statement issued here said that Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Malir, Umerkot, Matiari, Badin, Thatta and Sujjawal districts have been badly affected by the recent monsoon spell.

He claimed that relief operations were underway in all the affected districts under supervision of members of the provincial cabinet while Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh was delivering tents and ration to the affected areas along with machinery for drainage.

On instructions of the Sindh Chief Minister, the government has immediately released Rs 3 million each to deputy commissioners of all the affected districts for relief operations, he said adding that district administration was also instructed to provide shelter to affected population in schools.

He said that the Sindh government would try its best to compensate the losses inflicted due to heavy monsoon rains as the CM Sindh has sought damage assessment report from all the divisional commissioners.

The affected families would also be provided financial assistance through Benazir Income Support Programme, he added.

Memon informed that Health and Local Government departments were also instructed to take necessary measures for preventing spread of gastroenteritis, malaria and dengue in the affected areas.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Dengue Information Minister Hyderabad Jamshoro Thatta Badin Dadu Matiari Malir Turkish Lira All From Government Cabinet Best Million Rains

Recent Stories

Stocks mostly retreat over recession fears

Stocks mostly retreat over recession fears

27 seconds ago
 PA Speaker meets Argentine Ambassador

PA Speaker meets Argentine Ambassador

28 seconds ago
 Minister grieves over deaths by stormy rains in DI ..

Minister grieves over deaths by stormy rains in DI Khan, other areas of KP

30 seconds ago
 US to Provide Ukraine With 40 Mine Resistant Ambus ..

US to Provide Ukraine With 40 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles - Defense ..

31 seconds ago
 Secretary Sports Punjab inspects Nishtar Park Spor ..

Secretary Sports Punjab inspects Nishtar Park Sports Complex sports venues

3 minutes ago
 6 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

6 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.