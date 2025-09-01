Open Menu

Relief Operations To Continue Until Complete Rehabilitation : Minister

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Relief operations to continue until complete rehabilitation : minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat Butt has said a large-scale relief operation was

carried out with an active participation of 302 NGOs registered with the Social Welfare Department.

In a media statement issued here on Monday, the minister informed that on August 31 alone, 210 NGOs across Punjab actively provided relief to flood-affected families. He added that extensive efforts were made in different divisions, including the distribution of ration, provision of medical care, and financial assistance.

In Faisalabad Division, 6,363 ration bags were distributed and 150 patients were treated. In Gujranwala Division, 12,762 ration bags and 700 sets of clothes were provided.

In Multan Division, 735 ration bags were distributed and 405 patients received medical treatment. In Sahiwal Division, financial assistance worth Rs. 175,000 per household was provided for the rehabilitation of nine damaged houses. In Lahore Division, 5,592 ration bags were distributed and 245 patients received medical treatment in a single day.

Across Punjab, a total of 9,132 ration bags, 52 cartons of medicines, and treatment for 395 patients were ensured in one day. Furthermore, registered NGOs also provided Rs. 10,000 per family as financial assistance to earthquake-affected families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt said that the relief operation will continue until the complete rehabilitation of all affected families.

