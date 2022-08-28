UrduPoint.com

Relief Package Delivered To Villages, Dilapidated Roads Restored: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Relief package delivered to villages, dilapidated roads restored: DC

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner District Tank Hameedullah Khattak on Sunday said that relief packages for the flood victims of three villages were delivered with the assistance of the Pakistan Army while various flood-damaged roads in the district had been restored.

According to a press statement, the DC said that the relief items were delivered in three different villages including Garra Shada, Garra Mumraiz and Garra Jamal through aerial support provided by the Pakistan army. The land routes of these villages were cut off from the rest of the district due to the recent deluge.

The sector commander and the deputy commissioner personally supervised the relief operation.

Hameedullah Khattak further said that land routes of more than ten villages had been restored with the use of heavy machinery.

The flood-affected road including Kaur Bazaar to Kot Azam road, Battyari, Kot Azam, Landori, Gomal, New Abadi, Garra Shahda had been restored, he said, adding filling of the damaged portions of these roads had been completed.

The deputy commissioner, on the occasion, stressed upon the relevant authorities to meet their responsibility of extending support to the flood victims in this hour of trial besides, performing their official duties.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared District Tank as a calamity hit district after the recent flash floods inundated most parts of the district, causing damages to various villages, buildings, homes, crops and road infrastructure.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Flood Road Tank Gomal Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

5 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

14 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

13 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

13 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.