Relief package exposed incompetent opposition: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said the public relief package announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed the incompetent opposition.

While responding to PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif's statement, Gill said those who used to mock us on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) policies, have now become it's lawyers.

"The politics of the incompetent league, which is against public interest, has been buried and people are well aware of every aspect of the incapable opposition," he said in a statement issued here.

He said the effects of the improving economy were now reaching the common man. "The incompetent opposition can not tolerate the decreased petrol prices in Pakistan which are increasing in the world market," he said.