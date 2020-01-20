UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Relief Package For Balochistan Rain, Snowfall Affected People Announced

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 08:21 PM

Relief package for Balochistan rain, snowfall affected people announced

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal on Monday announced the prime minister's relief package for the rain and snowfall affected areas of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal on Monday announced the prime minister's relief package for the rain and snowfall affected areas of Balochistan.

Balochistan Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Imran Zargun briefed the chairman on the losses and damages caused by recent rain spell and snowfall in the province during his visit to the affected areas, a press release said.

Expressing his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and properties in the province, the NDMA chairman announced a financial assistance package from the prime minister as an amount of Rs500,000 would be extended to the families of every deceased person while Rs50,000 would be paid to those who were injured.

Apart from this, a financial assistance of Rs100,000 would be provided to the families whose houses had fully damaged or collapsed while Rs25,000 to Rs 50,000 would be given to the partially damaged houses, it added.

During the briefing Balochistan PMDA director general apprised the NDMA chairman that due to inadequate heavy machinery for road clearance, the Balochistan PDMA faced challenges in restoring the road network.

NDMA chairman assured the Balochistan PDMA that their requirement for heavy roads clearance equipment would be met soon and funding for this equipment would be done through National Disaster Management Fund (NDMF).

He announced that a comprehensive 'Disaster Management Training' would also be arranged for the relevant stakeholders and line departments of Balochistan government so that they would be better trained for coping with the emergency situations.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Prime Minister Visit Road From Government

Recent Stories

PTI has one-week time to save Punjab govt

3 minutes ago

Brad Pitt and Dern win SAG awards

30 minutes ago

Russian President to Appoint Prime Minister, Cabin ..

12 seconds ago

Pyrenees glaciers 'doomed', experts warn

14 seconds ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Monday 20 Jan 2020

16 seconds ago

1042 flour outlets, 42 truck points set up in divi ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.