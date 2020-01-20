Relief package for Balochistan rain, snowfall affected people announced

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal on Monday announced the prime minister's relief package for the rain and snowfall affected areas of Balochistan.

Balochistan Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Imran Zargun briefed the chairman on the losses and damages caused by recent rain spell and snowfall in the province during his visit to the affected areas, a press release said.

Expressing his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and properties in the province, the NDMA chairman announced a financial assistance package from the prime minister as an amount of Rs500,000 would be extended to the families of every deceased person while Rs50,000 would be paid to those who were injured.

Apart from this, a financial assistance of Rs100,000 would be provided to the families whose houses had fully damaged or collapsed while Rs25,000 to Rs 50,000 would be given to the partially damaged houses, it added.

During the briefing Balochistan PMDA director general apprised the NDMA chairman that due to inadequate heavy machinery for road clearance, the Balochistan PDMA faced challenges in restoring the road network.

NDMA chairman assured the Balochistan PDMA that their requirement for heavy roads clearance equipment would be met soon and funding for this equipment would be done through National Disaster Management Fund (NDMF).

He announced that a comprehensive 'Disaster Management Training' would also be arranged for the relevant stakeholders and line departments of Balochistan government so that they would be better trained for coping with the emergency situations.