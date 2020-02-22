UrduPoint.com
Relief Package Of PM : ALLEGED ATTA Black Marketing Scam Surfaces

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 03:30 PM

Relief package of PM : ALLEGED ATTA black marketing scam surfaces

There is said to have been found fraud in the relief package of Prime Minister Imran Khan in utility stores in Rahim Yar Khan Region

Rahim Yar Khan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd February, 2020) There is said to have been found fraud in the relief package of Prime Minister Imran Khan in utility stores in Rahim Yar Khan Region.As per media reports, fraud has been committed by showing fake sale of hundreds of atta bags in the government register of utility stores as these bags were sold out in black market.General public of Rahim Yar Khan has been deprived of relief in flour prices under PM relief package upon utility stores.Some officers of utility stores and people of flour mills have been allegedly found involved in this fraud.

On the other hand MD Utility Stores Umar Lodi said that several complaints of fraud in the sale of flour in Rahim Yar Khan have been received and he ordered inquiry in the matter under the chairmanship of zonal manager Sukkur.He said inquiry report will be received within 24 hours and those found involved in the matter will be suspended.It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan has decided to bring a relief package for people suffering from inflation last month.

