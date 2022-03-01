Relief Package: PM wins masses' hearts, Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's relief package despite global inflation was a historic initiative that won people's hearts.

In a statement issued here, Nadeem Qureshi remarked the significant reduction in petrol and diesel prices in the face of rising inflation all over the world was a pro-people initiative of the incumbent government and credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Reduction of electricity tariff by Rs 5 per unit and Rs 10 per liter relief in petrol and diesel prices would alleviate the economic woes of the people and provide them remarkable relief, he added.

The internship package to graduates, he said, was also an important step by the government in empowering the youth.

"It is for the first time in the history of Pakistan that the prices of petrol, diesel and electricity have been reduced to a record level," he remarked.