Relief Package Ready To Compensate Losses Of Flood Victims: Provincial Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Provincial Minister for Revenue Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan, said that the relief package has been prepared to compensate the losses of lives, properties and livestock of flood victims under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister

He said that the survey of flood hit areas would be conducted as flood situation ended there. The survey report of damages will be compiled in a modern way in order to avert any ambiguity.

He expressed these views while presiding over high level meeting on Thursday.

The minister further said that the flood victims would not be left helpless under any circumstances.

Telling about the details, the minister said that there were 538 settlements in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Mianwali where 4,13,388 people have been affected.

He said that over 1.3 million acres area was affected and 41,819 houses damaged.

45 lives were lost due to rains and floods. 36,718 people were rescued and shelter was provided to 3,585 people in 51 relief camps set up at flood affected areas.

The administration has provided 25,228 tents, 4400 flour bags, 45,637 food hampers, 2,654 cooked food pots, 12,325 mosquito nets and 3,790 bottles of mineral water to the flood victims in eight tehsils of DG Khan, Rajanpur and Mianwali, he told.

Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan said that the Punjab government has reviewed to provide Rs eight lac to the heirs of those who died during flood, Rs 3 lac over disability by flood, Rs one lac to seriously injured, Rs 40,000 to minor injured, Rs 50,000 to Rs 4 lac to the houses affected by flood.

Likewise, Rs 50,000 will be given to cattle owners that died due to rains and floods and Rs 5000 to owners of small animals sheep and goats.

