Relief Package To Be Given Equally To Rain Affected Areas Of Balochistan: Langu

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Advisor to Balochistan Chief Minister on Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday said that a relief package would be given equally to all the areas affected by the recent spell of monsoon rains in the province

He expressed these views while visiting the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to get details of the damages caused by the rain in Balochistan.

He also offered condolences to the families of those killed in the floods and expressed sympathy with them.

The advisor was given a detailed briefing on the flood damage and rehabilitation and relief activities in the province.

The department officials were also present during the briefing. Giving instructions, the Home Advisor said that a committee should be constituted to remove encroachments on canals and other places across Balochistan.

He said that the PDMA had provided relief to the affected people in record time and would continue to do so in future.

Langu said that he was a public servant who would work as a soldier of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. "Wearing long boots and posing for photographs to show off is not my thing, I really want to help out my people during situational crises."He said that he would personally visit the affected areas to assess the damage caused by the floods and would also visit other disaster affected districts and areas in the next few days.

He said that the administration and concerned agencies had shown excellent performance in repairing and rehabilitating the damage caused by the recent floods.

