Relief package to be provided to all labourers: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan attended the meeting of Task Force set up on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, as Deputy Convener.

The meeting was chaired by Provincial Minister for Industry & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal. Members of the Task Force including Secretary Labour Sara Aslam, Ali Asjad, Saqib Manan, Mujahid Sherdil and other officials were present on this occasion.

During the meeting, committee members briefed the Convener and Deputy Convener about the relief package for laborers and workers lost their work due to the coronavirus.

Both the ministers reviewed the steps taken to collect the data of the registered laborers from different departments.

Ansar Majeed Khan said the Labour Department had provided the data of all the registered workers.

Aslam Iqbal said that relief package would be given to all the labours and daily wagers who become unemployed due to corona pandemic.

Ansar Majeed Khan said that most of the data of daily wagers had been gathered. Mina Aslam Iqbal said that support of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry would also be obtained in this regard.

As per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, financial assistance would be provided to all the workers and labourers who became unemployed due to coronavirus, Ansar Majeed concluded.