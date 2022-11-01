Relief packages distributed among flood affectees of Upper Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :District Administration Chitral on Tuesday distributed food packages and relief items among families affected by floods in Upper Chitral.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Ehsanullah distributed food items and relief packages among flood-hit families of Khot Bala, Khot Payan, Ajnu, Marap, Aweer, Kehgeer, Khost and Tarich.

District administration said that the government was making incessant efforts to address problems and issues confronted by flood-affected families.

He said that the relief activities would soon be extended to all affected areas to help out people in this time of distress.