UrduPoint.com

Relief Packages Distributed Among Flood Affectees Of Upper Chitral

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Relief packages distributed among flood affectees of Upper Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :District Administration Chitral on Tuesday distributed food packages and relief items among families affected by floods in Upper Chitral.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Ehsanullah distributed food items and relief packages among flood-hit families of Khot Bala, Khot Payan, Ajnu, Marap, Aweer, Kehgeer, Khost and Tarich.

District administration said that the government was making incessant efforts to address problems and issues confronted by flood-affected families.

He said that the relief activities would soon be extended to all affected areas to help out people in this time of distress.

Related Topics

Chitral All Government

Recent Stories

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

1 hour ago
 Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

1 hour ago
 UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police ad ..

UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police adviser

1 hour ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

3 hours ago
 OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.