Relief provided to poor masses, construction industry in next FY budget: Hafeez Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on Friday said the government had provided relief to poor masses and construction industry in next fiscal year budget.

Rs.30 billion were allocated for housing of low income group, while Rs.2900 billion would be paid over loan taken by last governments, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was taking all necessary steps to tackle coronavirus pandemic.

He further stated that priority was given to extend relief to poor people in the next fiscal year budget.

To a question, he said if petroleum price changed in near future than levies duty would be brought down.

Hafeez Sheikh said tax reduction in the cement industry was also being made for boosting business activities in the construction industry.

To another question, he said there was a dire need to collect taxes in a proper manner in the country.