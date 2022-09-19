UrduPoint.com

Relief & Rehabilitation Activities Continue Across Northern Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2022

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Relief and rehabilitation activities are underway in the rain and flood-affected areas of northern Sindh.

NDMA, PDMA, SRSO, IGHDS and other social welfare organizations are working in collaboration with district administrations for the relief of the flood victims.

The rehabilitation work is being carried out at a rapid pace in different areas like Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki and other districts affected by recent rains and floods.

Relief camps are functioning in these areas where cooked food, ration and medical treatment is being provided to the flood victims. Ration packets are also being delivered.

Free medical camps established by health department, Allama Iqbal Open University Regional Campus Sukkur, Pakistan Medical Association and PDMA are also functioning in the flood-affected districts.

