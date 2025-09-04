Relief, rehabilitation efforts for flood victims continue in Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Relief and rehabilitation activities for flood victims are continuing in full swing across Tandlianwala Tehsil.

In this connection, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala, Azka Sehar visited various relief centers and facility points to review arrangements and personally interacted with the affected communities.

During visit to a school at Chak No.607-GB which has been converted into a fodder distribution center, she inspected the performance of center staff and distributed fodder and feed among livestock farmers.

She directed center officials to maintain consistency in service so that no victim faces any inconvenience.

Later, the Assistant Commissioner also visited relief camps in Tandlianwala where she sat with the displaced families, shared meals with them and assured that Punjab government stands firmly by their side.

At the camp, she also inspected a temporary flood school and distributed books among the children to continue their learning process.

She instructed relevant departments and staff to ensure uninterrupted provision of essential services in all relief camps.

She said that on special directions of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz, miseries of flood-affected people are being redressed on priority basis. The government would not rest until their complete rehabilitation is achieved, she added.