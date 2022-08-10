Relief, rehabilitation measures for GB discussed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed on Wednesday discussed practical measures for relief and rehabilitation of the needy and poor people of Gilgit-Baltistan with Amir Fida Paracha Managing Director, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM).

Both the dignitaries reviewed the ongoing welfare projects of PBM in Gilgit-Baltistan and took a unanimous decision to enhance the efficacy and scopes of welfare projects.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, while endorsing the poor-friendly policies of PBM, expressed the hope that this institution will make further progress in Social Protection field in the future.

PBM Managing Director, Amir Fida Paracha said the Shelter Home established in Gilgit-Baltistan will be further improved with the help of public-private partnership, and the poor, daily wage earners, laborers and others, who come for night stay and meal here, will be served with quality services giving them respect and care. He also assured for taking the tangible measures to address the issues of poor people of Gilgit-Baltistan associated with poverty.