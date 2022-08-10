UrduPoint.com

Relief, Rehabilitation Measures For GB Discussed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Relief, rehabilitation measures for GB discussed

Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed on Wednesday discussed practical measures for relief and rehabilitation of the needy and poor people of Gilgit-Baltistan with Amir Fida Paracha Managing Director, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed on Wednesday discussed practical measures for relief and rehabilitation of the needy and poor people of Gilgit-Baltistan with Amir Fida Paracha Managing Director, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM).

Both the dignitaries reviewed the ongoing welfare projects of PBM in Gilgit-Baltistan and took a unanimous decision to enhance the efficacy and scopes of welfare projects.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, while endorsing the poor-friendly policies of PBM, expressed the hope that this institution will make further progress in Social Protection field in the future.

PBM Managing Director, Amir Fida Paracha said the Shelter Home established in Gilgit-Baltistan will be further improved with the help of public-private partnership, and the poor, daily wage earners, laborers and others, who come for night stay and meal here, will be served with quality services giving them respect and care. He also assured for taking the tangible measures to address the issues of poor people of Gilgit-Baltistan associated with poverty.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Poor Progress

Recent Stories

"PPP to deliver party chief's message to every ind ..

"PPP to deliver party chief's message to every individual"

1 minute ago
 National Assembly offers Fateha for martyred secur ..

National Assembly offers Fateha for martyred security personnel

1 minute ago
 Steps afoot for promotion, revival of traditional ..

Steps afoot for promotion, revival of traditional games, says Buppi

1 minute ago
 Ahmed Shahzad wants Rawalakot Hawks to give 100% i ..

Ahmed Shahzad wants Rawalakot Hawks to give 100% in KPL

1 minute ago
 Commissioner directs early repair of sewerage syst ..

Commissioner directs early repair of sewerage system

5 minutes ago
 Independence Day Taekwondo C'ship to kick off on A ..

Independence Day Taekwondo C'ship to kick off on August 13

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.