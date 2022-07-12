UrduPoint.com

Relief, Rescue Activities Underway In Flood Hit Areas Of Tank

Published July 12, 2022

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :The relief and rescue activities were underway in the flood affected village Pai of Tank Tuesday.

The area witnessed worst flood flash situation in the wake of heavy rains in the adjoining hilly terrain of Suleiman Range the other day.

Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khattak informed that the swirling flood water entered the adjacent areas, leaving dozens of people marooned besides damaging houses and the infrastructure.

The flood washed away different localities while Pai , Nandoor, Ghareebaad, Amakhel villages were stated to be the worst sufferers.

About 70 percent of the urban area have been destroyed where dozens of houses were collapsed. One person named Tayyeb s/o Misal Khan was died in a roof collapse incident. The rescue personnel had recovered his body.

MPA Mehmood Khan Betanni and Tank Mayor Sadam Khan Betanni reached the affected areas where the teams of Pak-Army and Rescue 1122 had already started relief and rescue operations.

The MPA and mayor met with the affected people and said they would not be left alone in this hour of need. All the available resources would be utilized for their relief and rehabilitation.

When contacted, Rescue 1122 Incharge in Tank Israr Khan informed that dewatering of the affected areas was underway as the flood water was entered into Masajid, houses and markets.

Moreover, he informed, the water borne diseases including had been broken out in the affected areas. The rescue 1122 teams shifted a number children infected with diarrhea to the hospitals.

