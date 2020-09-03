UrduPoint.com
Relief, Rescue Activities Underway In Rain-hit Areas Across KP: Kamran Bangash

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 11:40 AM

Relief, rescue activities underway in rain-hit areas across KP: Kamran Bangash

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Local Government and Information, Kamran Bangash Thursday said that flood relief and rescue activities were being carried efficiently in rain and flood hit areas across the province.

Talking to a private news channel, Kamran Bangash said that efforts are being made to minimize losses and all concerned departments with their coordinated efforts are directed to expedite relief operations at flood affected areas.

He said a round the clock emergency control room had also been set up for monitoring while Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), district administrations and 1122 Rescue officials were high alert to prevent flooding in the upper parts of Chitral, Swat and Kohistan.

"We are fully prepared to help and assist our people during any emergency," he said, adding, He said the affected people must be provided food and other needed items on priority basis and temporary shelter must be arranged for them.

He said the provincial government will extend every possible help to the affected people during this difficult time.

The departments concerned including Rescue 1122, Health, Revenue, Police, Livestock and others to remain alert during this period, he said.

Bangash said more quantities of medicine, edibles and other necessary items had been dispatched to the rain-hit areas of KP.

While giving the details, he explained that the recent flash floods triggered by heavy rains killed 17 people and damaged 84 houses in different parts of KP.

Talking about Tourists, he said all tourists were already shifted to safe sites and hotels were temporary closed due to rain and flood situation but KP government yet not issued any order for tourist to completely closed the all tourists sites in the province as tourism sector is linked with country's economy.

He also advised people, particularly tourists, to avoid unnecessary travel and landslide-prone areas during the prevailing weather conditions.

