Relief rescue activities underway in rain-hit areas across Punjab: Chohan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Saturday said that flood relief and rescue activities were being carried efficiently in rain and flood hit areas across the province.

A round the clock control room had also been set up for monitoring while WASA, district administrations and Provincial Disaster Management Authority were on 24/7 alert to prevent urban flooding in the cities, he said in a statement issued here.

As per pre-monsoon arrangements, clogged drains were cleaned two months ago and after successful testing of underground water storage tank in Lahore, approval has been given for setting up of similar projects in other cities of Punjab as well.

Round the clock monitoring of River Jhelum, River Chenab, Khanki barrage as well as other similar installations was underway to protect rural areas from floods, he added.

The minister further said that de-silting of 7,000 km long water channels had been completed beforehand, while procurement of fiberglass boats, outboard motor engines, life jackets, generator sets and emergency lights etc. had also been done to deal with possible floods.

The provincial government also had ample stock of water purification tablets and snake bite medicine, Chohan added.