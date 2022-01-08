UrduPoint.com

Relief, Rescue Operation Underway In Murree; Commissioner Rwp

Published January 08, 2022

Relief, rescue operation underway in Murree; Commissioner Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Relief and rescue operation is underway in Murree to rescue tourists stranded amid heavy snowfall and traffic congestion.

Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah along with Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmad Khan visited Murree on Saturday, after heavy snowstorm last night. Steps were being taken for the safe evacuation of tourists.

The RPO said that Police and administration were taking all possible steps for safe evacuation of tourists. He said that negligence would not be tolerated at any cost and directed to further speed up rescue activities in Murree.

Speaking on the occasion, said that senior police officers along with personnel are engaged in operations at various points.

He said that Police and administration have been providing 24-hour service after snowstorm in Murree. Along with first aid, medicine, food and warm clothing are also being provided, he added.

Tourists are requested to cooperate with the police and administration and follow the instructions issued by the Punjab government and administration, he maintained.

According to victims detail released by Rescue 1122 Murree, the process of identifying the victims of heavy snowfall in Murree has been completed. The victims of snowfall calamity were included Zahid s/o Zahoor age 27 years from Kamalabad, Ishfaq s/o Younis 31 years old Gujranwala, Marof s/o Ashraf 31 years old from Lahore, Unknown male 30 years from Lahore, Naveed Iqbal s/o Muraqab Khan age 49 years ASI Islamabad Police from Islamabad, Naveed Iqbal 43 years old from Islamabad, 4 daughters and two children under 15 years of age of Naveed Iqbal from Islamabad, Sohail Khan s/o Fazal Rehman age 27 years from Mardan, Asad s/o Zaman Shah age 22 years from Mardan, Bilal s/o Ghaffar age 21 years old from Mardan, Bilal Hussain s/o Syed Ghous Khan age 24 years from Karachi, Shahazad s/o Ismail age 46 years from Rawalpindi, Mrs Shahzad 35 years from Rawalpindi and two child of Shahzad male and one daughter eight and nine years age.

