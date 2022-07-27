Relief, rescue operation underway in Rajanpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Faisal Farid has said that relief and rescue operation was underway as 60 places have been affected by flood in Rajanpur district

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Faisal Farid has said that relief and rescue operation was underway as 60 places have been affected by flood in Rajanpur district.

In a statement issued here, he said that eight relief camps have been set up by the district administration for the flood victims as at current, 217 people from 26 families were shifted to the relief camps of Rajanpur. No loss of life was reported so far due to flood, he added.

He said that the people living in the flood relief camps were being provided with food, clean water and medical treatment facilities. He said 1410 people affected by the flood were being provided facilities adding that 1180 people affected by the flood have been shifted to safe places during the flood relief operation.

The DG said 124 rescuers participated in the relief operations in the flood areas of Rajanpur district and people have been taken to safe places. He said that vaccination of more than 16,504 animals has also been completed to protect the animals of the flood victims from diseases.

He said that during the relief operation, 396 animals have been rescued from the water as animal fodder was also being arranged by the PDMA in the flood relief camps, he added that all resources were being utilized to provide relief to the flood victims as per the instructions of the Punjab government.

The PDMA and district administration were providing all possible help to the flood victims,he added.