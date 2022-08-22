UrduPoint.com

Relief, Rescue Operations By PAF In Full Swing In Flood-affected Areas

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 22, 2022 | 12:32 PM

Relief, rescue operations by PAF in full swing in flood-affected areas

PAF rescue teams have distributed one thousand cooked food packets, twenty-five tents and 2090 pounds of ration amongst the local populace in areas which have been badly hit by torrential rains spell and flash floods.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2022) Relief and rescue operations by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) are in full swing in flood-affected areas of Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab.

During the last 24 hours, PAF rescue teams have distributed one thousand cooked food packets, twenty-five tents and 2090 Pounds of ration amongst the local populace in areas which have been badly hit by torrential rains spell and flash floods.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has directed the respective branches of PAF to employ maximum efforts towards relief and rescue operations.

On the special instructions of the Air Chief, field medical camps of PAF are working day and night to provide all out medical support to the flood affected people.

Relief activities are underway with 239 patients being treated at PAF medical camps in last 24 hours.

Additionally, a number of families have also been evacuated to safe areas by PAF emergency response teams.

Despite inclement weather conditions throughout the country especially in the flood stricken areas, PAF personnel are working hard to provide humanitarian assistance to flood-affected people.

On the other hand, Relief and Rehabilitation Fund’ to collect donations for provision of relief to the flood-affected people in the province.

An official of Balochistan government said the purpose of setting up the fund is to expedite the rehabilitation activities in the flood-hit areas.

He said members of the provincial cabinet will pay one month’s salary for the flood-affected people in the province.

