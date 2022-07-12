Relief, rescue operations in rain-affected areas of Balochistan in full swing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Spokesperson to the Balochistan Government Farah Azeem Shah said that the government was continuing relief and rescue operations in the rain-affected areas in the province.

"Holidays of the district administration have been canceled on the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to ensure safety of lives and property of the people," she said in a statement issued here on Monday.

She said that encroachment on storm drains, lack of awareness and mudslides were the main causes of deaths during the heavy rains.

"The previous government had not taken any significant steps in this regard. However, the present government under the leadership of the Chief Minister has decided to take stern action against encroachments on storm water drains and issued strict instructions to the district administration," she maintained.

About damages caused by the heavy downpour and flash floods, she said that 62 people have been killed so far in the districts due to the recent heavy rains, including 23 women and 22 children, while 48 people have been injured.

She noted that Quetta, Harnai, Zhob, Sibi, Pishin, Chaman, Ketch, Kohlu and Dakki have been badly affected by the heavy rains.

She further said that strict action was being taken by the district administration and other departments on the direction of the provincial government to end the encroachments on the canals in Quetta city. The recent rains also affected the dams in some districts, she added.

Expressing condolences and sympathy with the affected families, she said that the provincial government was with the victims in this hour of need and no stone would be left to help them.